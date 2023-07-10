India raised questions over Foxconn-Vedanta chip incentive plan -source

BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn pulled out of a semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta after India's government raised questions over its application for an incentive scheme for chip production, a source familiar with the matter said.

Foxconn and Vedanta did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

