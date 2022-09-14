India's Byju's posts gross revenue of 100 bln rupees in FY22

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BENGALURU, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Global-backed edtech startup Byju's on Wednesday reported gross revenue of nearly 100 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) in fiscal year 2022, after posting a revenue of 24.28 billion rupees in the previous year.

Revenue for the first four months of this fiscal year stood at 45.30 billion rupees.

Further, the company said almost 40% of its revenue in fiscal year 2021 was deferred to subsequent years due to adoption of a new revenue recognition.

($1 = 79.4640 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

