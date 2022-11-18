India's Central Depository Services detects malware in some internal machines















BENGALURU, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian securities depository Central Depository Services (CENA.NS) said on Friday it detected malware in a few of its internal machines and was working with its cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

"As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised," it said in a stock exchange filing.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











