India's HCLTech falls after lowering full-year revenue view















BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT major HCLTech (HCLT.NS) fell as much as 2.6% on Friday after lowering its revenue growth outlook for this fiscal year and flagging delays in decision making by its European clients.

The Noida-based company on Thursday lowered its revenue growth projection for the fiscal year ending March 31 to 13.5-14% from 13.5% to 14.5% previously.

