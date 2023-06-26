India's Infosys enters into strategic partnership with Danske Bank

An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore
An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys (INFY.NS) on Monday said Danske Bank selected the co as a partner to accelerate digital transformation.

The deal is valued at $454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times, Infosys said in a statement.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru

