India's Infosys enters into strategic partnership with Danske Bank

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys (INFY.NS) on Monday said Danske Bank selected the co as a partner to accelerate digital transformation.

The deal is valued at $454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times, Infosys said in a statement.

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru















