[1/2] The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/















BENGALURU, May 23 (Reuters) - India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) said on Tuesday it launched a platform called Infosys Topaz for generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.