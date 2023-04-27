India's LTIMindtree posts Q4 profit miss as costs rise















BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's LTIMindtree (LTIM.NS) reported a lower-than-expected fourth quarter profit on Thursday as expenses rose and margins shrank, while the industry grappled with falling client budgets and worries of a upcoming recession in the United States.

The IT services and consulting firm's consolidated net profit came in at 11.14 billion rupees ($136.18 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared to 11.09 billion rupees year ago.

Analysts, on an average were expecting a profit of 11.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

LTIMindtree, formed by the merger of Larsen & Toubro's (LART.NS) IT unit with Mindtree, said its earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, margins fall to 16.4% from 18.1%, a year ago.

Total expenses jumped by nearly 25% from a year ago.

Bigger rival Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) forecast weak IT services revenue, while Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) reported a slump in profits.

Revenue from operations rose 22% to 86.91 billion rupees.

Its board recommended a final dividend of 40 rupees per share, the company said in an exchange filing.

Shares of the Mumbai based IT firm ended 3.9% higher on Thursday ahead of results, vs 1.1% gain in Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT).

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru











