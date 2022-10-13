India's Mindtree Q2 profit beats view on strong order wins















BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd (MINT.NS) reported a 27.5% jump in second-quarter earnings on Thursday, as the Larsen & Toubro Ltd-backed (LART.NS) Indian IT services provider secured more outsourcing orders.

India's outsourcing industry made a windfall from the pandemic-led boom in demand for technology, as businesses spent billions of dollars to digitize their IT infrastructure.

"With an order book of $518 million, our H1 (first half) signings crossed $1 billion for the first time in our history," Chief Executive Officer Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement.

Mindtree's net profit increased to 5.09 billion Indian rupees ($61.88 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from 3.99 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net income of 4.82 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mindtree's revenue from operations surged 31.5% from a year earlier to 34 billion rupees, led by strong growth in the communications, media and technology business.

Revenue from this division, its largest, climbed to 14.79 billion rupees from about 11 billion rupees a year ago.

Meanwhile, overall revenue from operations increased 5.7% sequentially to $422.1 million on the back of a weakening rupee.

The company, which is in the process of merging its business with group company L&T Infotech (LRTI.NS), also said attrition in the last 12 months dipped to 24.1% from 24.5% in the first quarter but still above the 17.7% it recorded last year.

($1 = 82.2600 Indian rupees)

