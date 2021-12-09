Technology
India's Paytm Payments Bank granted status upgrade
NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India's Paytm Payments Bank has gained central bank approval to function as a scheduled payments bank, it said on Thursday, helping it to widen its financial services operations.
Paytm Payments Bank, a niche bank that cannot lend on its own, had more than 64 million savings accounts and over 52 billion Indian rupees ($688.5 million) deposits, including savings accounts, current accounts and fixed deposits with partner banks at the end of March this year.
($1 = 75.5300 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal Editing by David Goodman
