India's Paytm posts rise in quarterly revenue on surge in loan growth















BENGALURU, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian digital payments firm Paytm (PAYT.NS) reported a 76% jump in second-quarter revenue, driven by a surge in loan growth.

Paytm's parent, One 97 Communications Ltd, said revenue rose to 19.14 billion Indian rupees ($233.81 million) in the July-September quarter, from 10.86 billion rupees a year earlier.

Consolidated net loss widened to 5.71 billion Indian rupees from a loss of 4.73 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











