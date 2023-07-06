India's TCS to upskill 25,000 engineers on Microsoft's Azure Open AI

A private security guard stands at the exit gate of the headquarters of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Mumbai, India October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) on Thursday said it plans to train 25,000 engineers to get them certified on Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Azure Open AI.

The company also launched its new Generative AI Enterprise adoption offering for clients, making a bet on the rapidly growing artificial intelligence space.

