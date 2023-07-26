India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 39% as clients cut spending

Employees walk inside the Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 7, 2019. Picture taken March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) on Wednesday reported a fall in first-quarter profit, as challenging macroeconomic conditions prompted clients to curb discretionary spending.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 38.8% to 6.93 billion rupees ($84.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

