India's Tech Mahindra Q1 profit falls 39% as clients cut spending

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) on Wednesday reported a fall in first-quarter profit, as challenging macroeconomic conditions prompted clients to curb discretionary spending.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 38.8% to 6.93 billion rupees ($84.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 81.9937 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.