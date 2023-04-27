India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops 26% as clients cut spending















BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as challenging macro-economic conditions prompted clients to tighten spending.

Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8% to 11.18 billion rupees ($136.66 million)for the quarter ended March 31, from 15.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.8100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.