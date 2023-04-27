India's Tech Mahindra Q4 profit drops 26% as clients cut spending

Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida
Tech Mahindra logo is seen on its office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 7, 2019. Picture taken March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

BENGALURU, April 27 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra (TEML.NS) reported a drop in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as challenging macro-economic conditions prompted clients to tighten spending.

Consolidated net profit for the information technology services firm fell 25.8% to 11.18 billion rupees ($136.66 million)for the quarter ended March 31, from 15.06 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 81.8100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami

