India's Zomato posts first quarterly profit since 2021 listing

[1/2] A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, rides her bicycle along a road in Kolkata, India, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri/File photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Zomato (ZOMT.NS) reported its first quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by a tax gain and strong orders on its food delivery and quick commerce platforms.

The company reported a profit of 20 million rupees ($241,861.37) for the quarter ended June 30.

Zomato, which also runs grocery delivery service Blinkit, said consolidated revenue from operations rose 70.9% to 24.16 billion rupees in the first quarter.

That beat analysts average estimate of 22.86 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.6920 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.