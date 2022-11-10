India's Zomato posts smaller quarterly net loss as online orders jump















BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS) reported a smaller second-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a sustained rise in online ordering.

Consolidated net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 2.51 billion Indian rupees ($30.73 million), compared with 4.30 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose to 16.61 billion rupees from 10.24 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.6800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath











