India's Zomato quarterly loss narrows
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd (ZOMT.NS), backed by China's Ant Group (688688.SS), said on Monday its quarterly loss narrowed helped by an increase in orders for restaurant meals on its platform.
Net loss was at 1.86 billion Indian rupees ($23.52 million)for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of 3.56 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
($1 = 79.0700 Indian rupees)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.