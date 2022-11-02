Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli sets IPO price at 450 rupiah per share















JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce group Blibli has set its initial public offering price at 450 rupiah ($0.0288) per share, according to its prospectus released on Wednesday.

Blibli's operator PT Global Digital Niaga plans to raise as much as 7.99 trillion rupiah in its IPO this month. The share sale offering is set for Nov. 2-4, according to the group.

($1 = 15,650.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman











