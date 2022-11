JAKARTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia has ordered crypto exchanges in the country to stop trading the FTX tokens following its bankruptcy filing in U.S. court, the sector's regulator said in a statement Thursday.

Indonesia's Commodity Futures Trading Regulator said the order was made since Nov. 14.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman Editing by Shri Navaratnam











