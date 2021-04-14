Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyIndonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak raises $234 mln- document

ReutersAnshuman Daga
2 minutes read

Indonesian e-commerce company Bukalapak raised $234 million in capital in a funding round led by Microsoft (MSFT.O), Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, and local media conglomerate Emtek (EMTK.JK), according to a sale document reviewed by Reuters.

The latest funding round comes amid a frenzy of interest from global investors in gaining exposure to the fast growing Southeast Asian technology sector with the prospect of listings of startups worth tens of billions of dollars.

The funding round for the 11-year old startup, which claims over 100 million users, also included SC Ventures, the investment arm of Standard Chartered [RIC:RIC:STANB.UL], and South Korean web portal Naver Corp (035420.KS).

Bukalapak, which in October 2019 said it was valued at more than $2.5 billion, declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters that the company is currently planning to list in Indonesia, where it has hired Bank Mandiri's securities arm Mandiri Sekuritas, before eyeing a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in the United States.

Fellow Southeast Asian startup Grab announced on Tuesday the world's biggest blank-cheque company deal ever, as it clinched a nearly $40 billion merger with SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp. read more

Bukalapak is expected to face stiff public market competition from Indonesian ride-hailing and payments company Gojek and larger e-commerce rival Tokopedia, which sources say are close to finalizing a merger ahead of a potential dual listing in Jakarta and the United States.L1N2M20N4

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:20 AM UTCU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown

The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee formally approved a report accusing Big Tech companies of buying or crushing smaller firms, Representative David Cicilline's office said in a statement on Thursday.

TechnologyU.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing
TechnologyBezos says Amazon needs to do better for employees in last investor letter as CEO
TechnologyMassachusetts regulators seek to revoke Robinhood's license; brokerage sues
TechnologyAustralia finds Google misled customers over data collection - regulator

Australia's federal court found Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google misled consumers about personal location data collected through Android mobile devices, the country's competition regulator said on Friday.