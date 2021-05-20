Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyIndonesian govt agency to scrutinise Gojek-Tokopedia merger to avoid tech monopoly

Reuters
2 minute read

A Go-Jek driver rides a motorcycle on a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, Dec. 15, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo/File Photo

Indonesia's anti-trust agency (KPPU) on Thursday said it would scrutinise the multi-billion dollar merger of the country's startups Gojek and Tokopedia to check for potential monopolistic behaviour.

Ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia announced their merge earlier this week into a tech company GoTo in Indonesia's largest-ever deal. read more

The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services in Southeast Asia's largest economy, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region.

Gojek and Tokopedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The KPPU said neither company has given the agency notice about the merger, but they are allowed to notify authorities 30 days after the transaction.

The agency will then review the transaction "to focus on various relevant markets in the GoTo Group ecosystem, as well as the potential for monopolistic practices or unfair business competition that can arise after the transaction," it said, noting that a transaction in the digital market usually requires a complex network effect analysis.

The KPPU also urged other business owners and members of the public to report any violation of regulations on business competition after the formation of the GoTo group.

If the KPPU assessment found that the merger could result in unhealthy business competition, the company will be told to make adjustments to their operation to maintain fair competition, but it does not rule out mergers.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 12:13 PM UTC'I'm not very social': ByteDance founder to hand CEO reins to college roommate

Zhang Yiming announced he will step down as CEO of TikTok-owner ByteDance, saying he lacked the social skills to be an ideal manager and naming his college roommate Liang Rubo as his successor to navigate a rising tide of Big Tech regulations.

TechnologyMicrosoft to unplug Internet Explorer as it seeks edge in browser war
TechnologyBitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
TechnologyTencent Q1 profit rises 65% as online gaming revenue climbs
TechnologyGoogle appeals court order to unblock YouTube account of sanctioned businessman