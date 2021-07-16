Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

Indonesia's Bukalapak raises IPO target to $1.5 bln from $1.1 bln -sources

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce firm Bukalapak has raised its IPO size to $1.5 billion from a previously targeted $1.1 billion, underscoring stronger-than-expected investor demand for what is shaping up as the largest local issue, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The company, which counts Singapore sovereign investor GIC and Microsoft (MSFT.O) among its backers, has attracted interest from long-only funds, domestic investors and sovereign wealth funds for its IPO, said one of the sources who was not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

There was no immediate response to a Reuters query sent to Bukalapak.

