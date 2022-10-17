Indonesia e-commerce group Blibli plans up to $528 mln IPO next month















JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian e-commerce group Blibli, backed by of one of the country's biggest conglomerates Djarum Group, plans to launch an initial public offering next month to raise as much as 8.17 trillion rupiah ($528.29 million), the company said.

Blibli's operator PT Global Digital Niaga plans to sell as many as 17.77 billion shares, 15% of total capital, at a price range of 410 rupiah to 460 rupiah a piece in a share sale offering set for Nov. 1-3, it said in a prospectus.

The listing plan follows the $1.1 billion IPO of GoTo Group, Indonesia's biggest tech firm, earlier this year and the 2021 $1.5 billion IPO of competitor BukaLapak.

Blibli will use 5.5 trillion rupiah of the proceeds to pay back bank loans, with the rest to be used as working capital to develop its platform.

($1 = 15,465.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies











