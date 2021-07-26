Indonesia's Emtek group invests $375 mln in Grab's Indonesian unit

A Grab motor driver is seen in a street in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta

SINGAPORE, July 26 (Reuters) - Indonesian media conglomerate Elang Mahkota Teknologi (Emtek) is investing $375 million in ride-hailing and payment firm Grab's Indonesia unit, the companies said in a statement on Monday, in what they described as a "strategic alliance."

The deal is the latest tie-up between Singapore-headquartered Grab, the region's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, and Southeast Asian conglomerates, including a strategic investment by Thailand's Central Group in 2019.

The Indonesian conglomerate holds stakes in media companies as well as a controlling stake in e-wallet DANA and a stake in e-commerce site Bukalapak.

Two sources told Reuters that the deal is in part intended to lead to a shake-up in the digital payments sector and help Grab increase its stake in e-wallet OVO.

Reuters reported in 2019, citing sources, that OVO and DANA were in talks to merge.

Grab, OVO, DANA, and Emtek did not immediately answer requests for comment.

