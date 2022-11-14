Indonesia's EV fund gets backing from CATL, CMB International















JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO Ridha Wirakusumah said on Monday.

The announcement was made in a livestreamed business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

(This story has been refiled to remove reference to the CEO not disclosing fund size in paragraph 2)

