Indonesia's GoTo considering coordinated secondary offering of shares















JAKARTA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm PT Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO.JK) is exploring a coordinated secondary offering of shares held by pre-IPO shareholders after a lock-up period ends late next month, the company said on Monday.

In a statement it said it will not issue new shares or sell any shares in the process, so there would be no dilution of GoTo's shares.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Martin Petty











