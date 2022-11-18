Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees















JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GOTO.JK), has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday.

The layoff aims to make the company more "agile" and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.

By the end of its fiscal second quarter, GoTo said it had reduced structural costs by 800 billion rupiah ($51 million), through efficiency measures in technology, marketing and outsourcing.

GoTo, which posted a net loss in Jan-June 2022 period, is exploring a coordinated secondary offering of shares held by pre-IPO shareholders after a lock-up period ends on November 30

($1 = 15,690.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Lincoln Feast.











