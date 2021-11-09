Infineon CEO: chip supply to remain tight in 2022

The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen in Villach, Austria, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Infineon (IFXGn.DE), which gets around 40% of its sales from the automotive sector, expects the supply of crucial semiconductors to the sector to remain tight well into next year, Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Handelsblatt Automotive Summit, Ploss said that vehicle production and chip supply could be balanced by the third quarter.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

