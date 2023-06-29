Inflection AI raises $1.3 bln in funding from Microsoft, others

June 29 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence startup Inflection AI said on Thursday it had raised $1.3 billion in funding from a clutch of investors including Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Bill Gates.

The funding comes less than two months after the company, founded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, released its chatbot, Pi.

Similar to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT, Pi uses generative AI technology to interact with users through dialogues, allowing people to ask questions and share feedback.

Hoffman, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and NVIDIA (NVDA.O) also participated in the latest funding round, the company said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi















