Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

