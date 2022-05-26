Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector
May 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) image-sharing platform Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 6,000 users reported issues with Instagram on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
