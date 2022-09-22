Instagram down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Instagram logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Meta Platform's (META.O) Instagram was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Nearly 19,000 users were having trouble accessing the social network, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Meta did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.