Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature 'Channels'















Feb 16 (Reuters) - Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel











