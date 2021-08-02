Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Instagram says some users having issues with platform

1 minute read

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of the Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) Instagram said on Monday some users were facing glitches with its platform and the social media company was working on a fix.

Reports by users showed nearly 6,000 issues on Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"Is #instagramdown for you? We're working on it! We know that some people are currently having issues, and we're fixing it ASAP," Instagram tweeted.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outages might be affecting a larger number of users.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:28 PM UTCTwitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a transactions giant that will battle banks and tech firms in the financial sector's fastest-growing business.

TechnologyGoogle to launch own processor for upcoming Pixel phones
TechnologyInstagram says some users having issues with platform
TechnologyUber, Lyft seen boosted by return of riders, but driver shortage, stubborn virus cloud outlook
TechnologyFinancial regulators urgently need to get a grip on 'Big Tech' -BIS