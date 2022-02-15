Intel to acquire Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 bln deal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Intel Corp agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM.TA) for an enterprise value of $5.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Intel will acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, the statement added.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

