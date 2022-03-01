Intel CEO to attend Biden's state of the union address-White House

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, with U.S. President Joe Biden, announces the tech firm’s plan to build a $20 billion plant in Ohio, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Intel Corp plans to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the White House said, as the Biden administration seeks to showcase efforts to bolster chip supplies.

Pat Gelsinger will attend the annual speech after unveiling the chip maker's plans for a $20 billion Ohio-based chipmaking facility at the White House earlier in January as a global shortage of semiconductors hammers everything from smartphones to cars. The investment could grow to $100 billion, making it the world's largest chip making complex. read more

Biden, who has earned praise for his efforts to rally European allies and other nations against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, will turn to uniting Americans in his State of the Union speech. read more

According to the White House, he will also highlight efforts to improve supply chains, stressing that companies announced nearly $200 billion investments for semiconductor, electric vehicle, battery and critical mineral production and manufacturing in the United States during his first year in office.

He will specifically mention Intel's bet on Ohio, which is expected to create 7,000 construction jobs and 3,000 permanent positions, the White House added.

