Intel CEO: new chip plant decision by year-end, not sure to be in Italy - press















MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Intel (INTC.O) CEO Pat Gelsinger told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday that Italy was only one of several countries being considered to host a new chip plant, and a decision should be reached by the end of the year.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered an investment by Intel in Italy as highly strategic and would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

