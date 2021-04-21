Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyIntel CEO to travel to Europe to meet officials, customers

The logo for the Intel Corporation is seen on a sign outside the Fab 42 microprocessor manufacturing site in Chandler, Arizona, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino

Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) confirmed on Wednesday that Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will travel to Europe next week to meet with European Union officials and customers.

Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory - called a "fab" by industry officials - in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year. Intel did not specify which government officials Gelsinger would meet.

