Technology

Intel chief plans to attend White House meeting on chip shortage

1 minute read

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger attends an international business leaders' meeting in Versailles, France June 28, 2021.Stephane de Sakutin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Thursday plans to attend a virtual White House meeting on the global chip shortage, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo set the meeting earlier this month to discuss the impact the Delta variant has had on global chip supplies and better coordinate between producers of chips and buyers of chips such as automakers to avoid future shortages.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

