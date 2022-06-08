Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

June 8 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters.

Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

