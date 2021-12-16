Intel to invest $7 bln in Malaysia to build new plant

The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.10 billion) in Malaysia over a decade to build new assembly and testing facilities, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on Thursday.

The new advanced packaging facility in Malaysia is expected to begin production in 2024, he said.

($1 = 4.2265 ringgit)

Reporting by Liz Lee

