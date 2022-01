The Intel Corporation logo is seen on a display in a store in Manhattan, New York City, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is committing $20 billion to build a manufacturing mega-site in New Albany, on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Time reported on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.