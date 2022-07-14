Intel plans price hikes on broad range of chip products - Nikkei

The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

July 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) has informed customers that it will raise prices on a majority of its microprocessors and peripheral chip products later this year, citing rising costs, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

