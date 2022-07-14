1 minute read
Intel plans price hikes on broad range of chip products - Nikkei
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
July 14 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) has informed customers that it will raise prices on a majority of its microprocessors and peripheral chip products later this year, citing rising costs, Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.