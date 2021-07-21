Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Intel raises to $600 mln planned Costa Rica chip plant investment

SAN JOSE, July 21 (Reuters) - Intel Costa Rica said on Wednesday that it almost doubled a proposed investment in a micro chip plant in the Central American country to $600 million, and aims to triple the number of new jobs created over the coming months.

High demand for chips led the United States-based technology giant (INTC.O) to increase the investment from the $350 million initially announced in December, it said in a statement.

