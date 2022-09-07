1 minute read
Intel says it has no current plans to start manufacturing in India
NEW DELHI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) currently has no plans to establish a manufacturing facility in India, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The comments came after India's transport minister said earlier in the day that the chipmaker will set up a semiconductor manufacturing plant in the country.
Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavend
