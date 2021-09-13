Skip to main content

Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading

2 minute read

A representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin and Binance is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR.O) on Monday said it launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on its platform, making it the latest online retail brokerage to add digital assets to its offerings.

U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin , ethereum , litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the company said.

"As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives," said Chief Executive Officer Milan Galik.

Chairman Thomas Peterffy said in June that Interactive Brokers, which caters to active traders and sophisticated investors, would launch trading in cryptocurrencies by the end of the summer as the nascent asset class becomes more mainstream. read more

Other brokers, including Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) and TradeStation also provide cryptocurrency trading, while Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) and Fidelity currently offer access to bitcoin futures.

Crypto-trading commissions at Interactive Brokers will be 0.12% to 0.18% of trade value, depending on monthly volume, with no added spreads, markups, or custody fees, the New York-based company said.

Interactive Brokers said it partnered with Paxos Trust Company, a regulated provider of cryptocurrency services that also works with companies like PayPal on digital asset trading, to enable the new service. read more

Reporting by John McCrank Editing by Marguerita Choy

Future of Money · 8:39 PM UTC

Walmart says litecoin tieup statement fake; cryptocurrency jolted

Walmart Inc said on Monday that a press release announcing a partnership with litecoin, which briefly led to a nearly 30% surge in the cryptocurrency's price, was fake.

