Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Internal data from breach circulating online -CD Projekt

2 minute read

Cd Projekt headquarters is pictured in Warsaw, Poland January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Internal company data leaked during a February security breach is now being circulated on the internet, Polish video games maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) said in a statement published on Thursday.

The attack, which compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to its much-hyped game Cyberpunk 2077, dealt another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches. read more

"We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games," the statement said.

It added that the company couldn't confirm whether or not the data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach.

Separately, video game maker Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) said on Thursday that it is investigating a recent data breach, where some of its game source code and related tools were stolen.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:17 PM UTC'Battlefield' publisher EA says investigating recent data breach

Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) is investigating a recent data breach, where some of its game source code and related tools were stolen, the videogame publisher said on Thursday, becoming the latest victim of a spate of cyberattacks on U.S. companies.

TechnologyU.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
TechnologyNetflix and shop: Online store offers limited-edition merchandise
TechnologyAmazon to ask staff to return to office for three days a week
Technology'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million at Sotheby's