Skip to main content

Technology

Iowa farm services company reports cybersecurity incident

1 minute read

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iowa-based farm services provider NEW Cooperative Inc said on Monday its systems were offline to contain a "cybersecurity" incident.

The cooperative operates grain storage elevators in the top U.S. corn producing state, buys and sells grain and owns technology platforms for farmers.

"We have proactively taken our systems offline to contain the threat, and we can confirm it has been successfully contained," NEW Cooperative Inc said in a statement. "We also quickly notified law enforcement and are working closely with data security experts to investigate and remediate the situation."

Reporting by Karl Plume, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:45 PM UTC

Twitter seeks to settle 2016 class action lawsuit for $800 mln

Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit accusingthe social media company of deceiving investors about how often people used its platform.

Technology
Amazon investigating kickback allegation at India unit - source
Technology
Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens
Technology
Oracle uses AI to automate parts of digital marketing
Technology
Freshworks raises U.S. IPO price range, targets nearly $10 bln valuation