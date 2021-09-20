Iowa farm services company reports cybersecurity incident

CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Iowa-based farm services provider NEW Cooperative Inc said on Monday its systems were offline to contain a "cybersecurity" incident.

The cooperative operates grain storage elevators in the top U.S. corn producing state, buys and sells grain and owns technology platforms for farmers.

"We have proactively taken our systems offline to contain the threat, and we can confirm it has been successfully contained," NEW Cooperative Inc said in a statement. "We also quickly notified law enforcement and are working closely with data security experts to investigate and remediate the situation."

Reporting by Karl Plume, Editing by Franklin Paul

