1 minute read
Irish watchdog fines Meta for data breach
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator on Tuesday said it was imposing a 17 million euro ($18.7 million) fine on Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB.O).
The decision followed an inquiry into a series of 12 data breach notifications the regulator received in the six-month period between June and December 2018.
($1 = 0.9103 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Graham Fahy Editing by David Goodman
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.