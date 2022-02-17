Israeli software company Nice eyes double-digit growth in 2022

JERUSALEM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Israeli enterprise software provider Nice (NICE.TA), expects double-digit growth and revenue above $2 billion for 2022, it said as it reported a higher than expected increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Nice earned $1.73 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.61 a year earlier. Revenue grew 18% to $515 million, with cloud revenue up 28% at $285 million.

The company was expected to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 on revenue of $496 million, according to a forecast from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

For 2022 Nice projected adjusted EPS of $7.07-$7.27 and revenue of $2.14-$2.16 billion, with the midpoints up 10% and 12% over 2021. Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of $7.26 and revenue of $2.1 billion.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.