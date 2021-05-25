Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

TechnologyIsraeli video tech firm AnyClip raises $47 mln in private funds

Reuters
1 minute read

Israeli video content start-up AnyClip said on Tuesday it raised $47 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm JVP.

La Maison, Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot and internal investors also participated.

AnyClip said it plans to use the new investment to double its headcount from its current workforce of 120 employees across all offices to grow its video technology. It said 2020 revenue rose sharply.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 11:28 AM UTCAnalysis: Blue-collar director vote gives U.S. labor another crack at Amazon.com

After a failed union-organizing effort at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) last month, labor advocates are looking to the company's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, hoping for a chance to get a worker on the board of directors of the world's largest online retailer.

TechnologyHuawei plans to launch new operating system for phones in June
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE China launches antitrust probe into Tencent-backed property broker KE -sources
TechnologyIndonesian anti-graft activists complain of digital attacks
TechnologyAnalysis: Google's Starline shows promise and perils of 3D chats