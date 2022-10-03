Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon

The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo















ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court scrapped a fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on U.S. tech giants Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) for alleged collusion, a document showed on Monday.

The antitrust authority had fined both companies a total of more than 200 million euros ($195.3 million) in 2021, citing alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. read more

Earlier this year, the fine was reduced to an overall 173.3 million euros due to a "material error" in the first calculation. read more

Amazon said in a statement it welcomed the court's decision.

The antitrust authority declined to comment, while Apple had no immediate comment.

($1 = 1.0242 euros)

Reporting by Marco Carta and Elvira Pollina, writing by Federico Maccioni; editing by Agnieszka Flak











