Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon

ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court scrapped a fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on U.S. tech giants Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O) for alleged collusion, a document showed on Monday.
The antitrust authority had fined both companies a total of more than 200 million euros ($195.3 million) in 2021, citing alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products. read more
Earlier this year, the fine was reduced to an overall 173.3 million euros due to a "material error" in the first calculation. read more
Amazon said in a statement it welcomed the court's decision.
The antitrust authority declined to comment, while Apple had no immediate comment.
($1 = 1.0242 euros)
